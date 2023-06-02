N.L. putting the brakes on vehicle registration stickers
The provincial government says vehicle registration fees will still apply, and that registration will still be printed and come in the mail — just without stickers.
Stickers on your licence plate have to stay on
Newfoundland and Labrador is eliminating the need for vehicle registration stickers to be attached to licence plates.
The change will come into effect on June 15, according to a news release from the provincial government. The province will join British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Quebec, none of which require registration stickers.
Any stickers currently on a licence plate must remain on the plate and will be valid until its expiry date.