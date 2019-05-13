Kidney-patient issues part of election platforms, but details are scarce

The Liberals and Progressive Conservatives both have pledges affecting kidney patients in their election platforms, although neither side is doing interviews to flesh out the details.

Meanwhile, a key role at Eastern Health to facilitate the transplant process is still not permanently filled, months after the health authority expected that to happen.

In their campaign platform, the Liberals have promised a new role in their "client-focused approach" to the province's health-care system.

The party said it will create a "navigation network" in the four regional health authorities — Western Health, Central Health, Labrador-Grenfell Health, and Eastern Health — to better help people manoeuvre through the system.

"We have a client relations office in the four [health authorities] to help address concerns and complaints, however we do not have a separate system whereby clients can get assistance with accessing the appropriate supports," the platform reads.

The Liberals are pledging to create the role of a kidney and transplant systems navigator, along with similar roles for disabilities and community support — which are said to complement existing positions focused on mental health and addictions, and cancer.

In the PC platform, under the heading "better access to specific treatments," the party is promising to "undertake an analysis of the adequacy of access to dialysis and home dialysis throughout the province."

Neither party responded to interview requests from CBC News.

Transplant co-ordinator role

Meanwhile, issues persist with the current system for kidney patients.

Eastern Health's position of transplant co-ordinator — which facilitates the process between patients, donors, and transplant centres across the country — has still not been filled permanently.

In February, Eastern Health told CBC News that the current transplant co-ordinator had been on leave since the end of last summer, but that a "suitable candidate" had been identified and would be "starting within the next month."

The health authority indicated at the time that two nurses had taken on the duties of the job in the interim.

Now, months later, Eastern Health said that plan is still in effect.

"Two registered nurses with the dialysis program continue to fulfill the duties of the transplant co-ordinator role," the health authority said in a statement.

"This allows for full-time coverage of the role, as work continues to fill the position on a permanent, full-time basis."