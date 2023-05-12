N.L. businesses say they're still struggling to fill jobs. Experts say there's a simple solution

Businesses across the province are still fighting to fill jobs, three years after COVID-19 disrupted the workforce. (Lindsay Bird/CBC)

Some businesses in Newfoundland and Labrador are still struggling to fill the jobs they're offering, despite having access to a relatively untapped demographic resource: retirees looking to rejoin the workforce.

Louis-Philippe Gauthier, vice-president, Atlantic, with the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB), told CBC News that a labour shortage still grips Atlantic Canada over three years after the COVID-19 pandemic first disrupted the workforce.

More than 110,000 members of the CFIB — small and mid-sized business owners — are collecting data on the ongoing shortage, and they're finding a tight labour market across the board, Gauthier said Thursday.

"Employers are putting up help wanted ads and posting job postings, and the number of job applicants is either very, very low or there's an element of mismatch between what the employees are offering for skills or what the business is looking for," he said.

"So essentially they're not able to find the labour that they need, and that basically makes it so that the business can't operate at 100 per cent ability."

Sara Moriarity, interim community organizer with the Workers' Action Network of Newfoundland and Labrador — a group that advocates for better working conditions — said from her perspective the labour landscape is changing.

She said her group hears from workers every day who have harassment and discrimination claims.

"Workers are starting to realize that we have the ability to demand better working conditions," Moriarity said.

"People abide by basic human instinct. If there's a better opportunity elsewhere, whether that's outside of the province or in the next shop over, workers are going to take that over anything else."

Moriarity said some people face multiple challenges when trying to gain employment. Everything from transportation to accessibility — especially in rural areas — are high on the barrier scale.

Restaurants in particular are finding it difficult to retain staff, one owner says. (Brian Snyder/Reuters)

Elsewhere, Mark Brockway, owner of Brockway's Restaurant in Corner Brook, is seeing the problem first-hand.

Brockway said even though he's paying his staff more than minimum wage, it's becoming difficult to retain staff members for his kitchen.

"A lot of people don't want to work in the industry anymore. The food industry is definitely losing its workers," he said.

"Teenagers, junior high to high school and late teens, are not really jumping into the food industry like they used to."

Staffing shortages pose other problems, too: Brockway said the extra stress falls to the employees who are tasked with picking up the slack.

"So you have a risk of losing them as well, which is a big factor," he said. "I've seen that time and time again, where a kitchen hollows out in a matter of a month and trying to replace that skill of cooking and being in a fast-paced environment is very difficult."

Filling the gaps

Newfoundland and Labrador has been focusing on immigration and permanent residency to address its population decline. The influx of new people means an influx of new workers.

However, one local group, which is willing to chip in and lighten the load, isn't getting that opportunity on the large scale.

In December, the province's seniors' advocate, Susan Walsh, said roughly 43,000 people of retirement age in Newfoundland and Labrador are looking for work.

"A number of seniors have a lot of education. Others have great work ethics. They just want to give back. They want to continue in the workforce," Walsh told CBC News at the time.

Gauthier said that workforce is a "definite necessity" to combat the ongoing labour shortage.

"I know in other provinces in Atlantic Canada, specifically in New Brunswick, there are areas where there are pilot projects where the provincial government is supporting not only the employee, but the business, to help the older workforce reintegrate with a lot of flexibility," he said.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador