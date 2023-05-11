Kirk Keeping loses bid for taxpayer-funded private counsel in murder case

A man charged with first-degree murder won't get a private lawyer paid for by taxpayers.

Kirk Keeping went to Newfoundland and Labrador's top court, appealing a previous decision to reject his application to have the province's attorney general fund private counsel for his defence.

On Thursday, the Court of Appeal also turned him down.

Keeping had sought to bar the public and media from the courtroom while his application was being heard.

Two days ago, that application was also dismissed.

While the matter was heard in open court, there is a sweeping publication ban in effect on the details of the proceeding.

Keeping is accused of killing 28-year-old Chantel John more than four years ago.

His trial has been delayed several times.

It is now scheduled for next year.