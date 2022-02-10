Skip to Main Content
Former investment advisor Joan McCarthy pleads guilty to 1 fraud count

The case is scheduled to return to court in May.
Joan McCarthy's lawyer entered a guilty plea on her behalf to one count of fraud over $5,000 at provincial court in St. John's on Thursday morning. (Terry Roberts/CBC)

A former Newfoundland investment advisor has pleaded guilty to one count of fraud over $5,000.

Joan McCarthy's lawyer, John Duggan, entered the guilty plea on her behalf at provincial court in St. John's on Thursday morning. 

McCarthy is facing 23 other fraud- and forgery-related charges. The court was told that a number of those charges could be withdrawn.

A pre-sentence report has been requested. That process sees information gathered and interviews done to help assist the court in making a sentencing decision.

The case is due back in court in May.

An industry regulator recently found McCarthy liable for falsifying signatures and appropriating funds from clients, over a 13-year period. 

McCarthy had been accused by the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada of steering $775,000 from the accounts of six elderly clients to her personal bank account between 2006 and 2019.

Last month, she was hit with a $1-million fine and permanently barred from working in the industry.

