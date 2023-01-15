Over 2,000 without power as much of Newfoundland faces 2nd day of freezing rain

Freezing rain made for some tricky driving conditions across much of Newfoundland on Saturday and will continue across much of the central and western portions of the island Sunday. (Vince MacKenzie/Twitter)

Almost all of Newfoundland and parts of southern Labrador remain red with warnings on Environment Canada's weather map as a bout of rain, freezing rain and snow is expected to continue Sunday.

While winter storm warnings issued Saturday have ended in western Newfoundland, new freezing rain warnings have been issued in Rocky Harbour, La Scie, Port au Choix, St. Anthony, Englee and Gros Morne. Much of the island also remains under a freezing rain warning, while areas of the Avalon face a rainfall warning.

Environment Canada meteorologist Justin Boudreau said Sunday the weather was supposed to change from freezing rain to rain Saturday night. But that didn't happen, he added, which means conditions will likely be icy across much of the island.

The ice and severe weather conditions have led to power outages in three parts of Newfoundland, affecting about 2,300 Newfoundland Power customers.

An outage in Little Hearts Ease, Southport, Queen's Cove and Hodge's Cove is expected to be resolved by 9 a.m. NT, while an outage involving Gallants, Spruce Brook, George's Lake, parts of Corner Brook and more could be restored by 2 p.m. according to Newfoundland Power's website.

A third outage affecting 1,000 customers in Gander was first reported just after 6:30 a.m.

Freezing rain is expected to continue for prolonged periods over the course of Sunday, Boudreau said, along with periods of intense rain. The south coast could receive another 40 to 60 millimetres of rain by Monday on top of what has already fallen, while other regions could see 60 to 90 millimetres of rainfall by Monday morning.

"It's mostly light freezing rain for the most part, but could last three, four to six hours. So that could make travel conditions not so much fun, especially after all the stuff that's already fallen," Boudreau told CBC Radio Sunday.

Meteorologist Rodney Barney posted on Twitter Sunday that St. Alban's is leading the way for rainfall as of Saturday at 76 millimetres.

Winds will also play a factor and could gust as high as 120 km/h in the Wreckhouse area, Boudreau said.