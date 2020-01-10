Long lineups, big concerns as strike interrupts some N.L. ferry routes

As the first day of a ferry captains' strike in Newfoundland and Labrador takes hold, some intraprovincial ferry routes have shifted to limited runs, causing delays, headaches and concerns in the communities they serve.

Five ferry runs are affected and have moved to essential services runs only, including one of the province's busiest: the route between Portugal Cove and Bell Island.

On Bell Island, its mayor said the lineup to catch the day's first crossing, at 5:25 am., began around 3 a.m., and that people arriving later were probably out of luck.

"There was a lot of people caught with their pants down, socks down, this morning," said Mayor Gary Gosine, who said he worries for the large number of residents who commute off the island to work.

"I am very concerned for the people here, and the community."

The union representing the captains, the Canadian Merchant Service Guild, were set to strike on Aug. 21, after negotiations stalled with the provincial government over a new collective agreement, but that deadline was extended at the last minute to Tuesday. The captains have been without a contract and a wage increase since 2012, and want raises in line with those of the other ferry workers.

The union's lawyer confirmed Tuesday morning the strike was going ahead, although as the ferries are deemed an essential service, not all captains would be allowed to go off the job, causing disruptions to only five of the captains' routes.

Bell Island's mayor says there were long lineups for the day's first crossing on the MV Legionnaire, as it moves into an essential service schedule. (Twitter)

'Terrible situation' on Fogo

The run serving Fogo Island and Change Islands has been reduced to a single crossing — anyone who didn't make it off the islands to Newfoundland at 7 a.m. Tuesday will have to wait until Wednesday.

That's an unacceptable setback to the communities where the summer tourism season was just finding its feet again after being hit hard by the pandemic, said Town of Fogo Island Mayor Wayne Collins.

"It's a terrible situation that we're subject to, and honestly, it's going to be devastating to the economy," said Collins.

We're gonna see a vast impact over the next few days if this continues. - Wayne Collins

Collins said he and his council had been asking the province for more crossings in case the strike took effect, and doesn't understand why Bell Island's run gets four round-trips a day to Fogo's one.

"Why the difference? We have an economy here with many large commercial vehicles travelling to and from the island, with fish products and what have you," he said.

While the ferry captains are "very special people," Collins said the strike action was "sort of holding us at a ransom" and he didn't understand why the province was allowing any disruption.

"We've impressed upon the minister, the new transportation minister, and I feel the new premier has to get involved. There has to be some provision there to make change to improve upon this."

CBC News has asked the provincial government for comment.

In the meantime, Collins worries about what could happen if there's a medical emergency, and what any extended disruption will mean for his island's economy.

"We're gonna see a vast impact over the next few days if this continues," he said, noting that while commercial traffic gets priority, some business will be lost if truckers have to overnight on the island.

"There's very few trucking companies are going to contend with that, when they got business elsewhere that they can avail of."

The other three routes affected are the run between Burgeo, Grey River and Ramea, Pilley's Island and Long Island, and between Burnside and St. Brendan's.

