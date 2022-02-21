Federal and N.L. governments partner on $136M plan to connect all homes to internet by 2030

Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey says improved internet access means a stronger economy and better connections with health and educational services. (Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images)

The Newfoundland and Labrador government is pledging to connect all households across the province to reliable internet by 2030.

Premier Andrew Furey and Gudie Hutchings, MP for Long Range Mountains, announced a partnership between the federal and provincial governments that will see up to $136 million spent on connectivity for just over 60,000 households.

"An investment in broadband is an investment in communities," Furey said in a media release Monday.

The release suggests better internet will grow the economy, create jobs and a more competitive national workforce, and increase access to health and educational services.

MP Gudie Hutchings said communities like Red Bay, pictured here, have been left without reliable internet. (Town of Red Bay/Facebook)

The provincial government has pledged up to $20 million toward the plan, while the federal government is offering up to $116 million through its Universal Broadband Fund.

The fund is a $2.75-billion investment from Ottawa to provide all Canadians with access to Internet speeds of at least 50 megabits per second for downloads and 10 megabits per second uploads. The federal government says it will connect 98 per cent of Canadians to high-speed internet by 2026, and 100 per cent by 2030.

Both levels of government say they'll work with internet service providers to reach that goal and that only the hardest to reach households should take until 2030.

"We need to close this connection gap and ensure that every nook and cranny of Newfoundland and Labrador has access to reliable high-speed Internet, " Hutchings said, "from Red Bay in Labrador to Tizzard's Harbour, from Salvage to Cape Broyle, or from Wabana to right here in my backyard of Humber Valley."

The federal government said improving internet across the country plays a large role in their plan for economic recovery after the pandemic.

The announcement comes amid ongoing criticism from rural areas of the province.

Despite decades of promises — and about $6 billion spent in the last six years, according to the 2021 federal budget — remote communities remain on the dark side of the digital divide, with the CRTC estimating only 40 to 45 per cent of rural Canadians enjoy 50/10 Mbps speeds.

For Indigenous communities, that drops even further, to about 25 per cent.

The frustration led two rural Newfoundland communities to fundraise for their own cell service tower in 2019.

