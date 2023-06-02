About 300 nurses from India expected to begin working in N.L. by end of year, says health minister

Health Minister Tom Osborne announced changes to regulations for registered nurses on Friday that will make it easier for internationally trained nurses to work in Newfoundland and Labrador. (Mark Quinn/CBC)

Between 200 and 300 nurses from India are expected to begin working in Newfoundland and Labrador by the end of the year, with about 20 arriving in the fall, according to Health Minister Tom Osborne.

Osborne said the incoming arrivals will mean lightened workloads and improved work-life balance for the province's nurses, helping to reduce burnout and improve retention.

"This is a win-win for everyone involved," said Osborne, who also announced changes were being made to regulations to make it easier for internationally trained nurses to work in the province. "It makes it easier for nurses who want to work here," "It allows government and the health authority to more easily recruit. It leads to more nurses working in the province,"

Friday's announcement comes while staffing shortages plague the province's hospitals, and with the provincial government looking to recruit health-care workers from outside Canada to fill the gaps. Over the last year, government officials have travelled to India and Ireland in nursing recruitment blitzes.

As of July last year, Newfoundland and Labrador had more than 600 nursing vacancies. Another 900 nurses were in retirement range.

The changes announced Friday include a cost reduction for applicants and a reduction in the time required to complete an education assessment, from over a year to as little as four weeks.

The province is focusing on seven countries for new recruits: the United States, the United Kingdom, India, Philippines, Australia, New Zealand and Ireland. About 85 per cent of internationally trained nurses applying for work in N.L. come from those countries, says the Health Department.

Debbie Molloy, vice-president of human resources for Newfoundland and Labrador Health Services, called the announcement 'wonderful news.' (Mark Quinn/CBC)

"This is wonderful news for Newfoundland and Labrador Health Services, as it provides an opportunity to decrease staffing gaps and ease the workloads of staff," said Debbie Molloy, vice-president of human resources for Newfoundland and Labrador Health Services.

"Currently in the province there are around 200 internationally educated nurses, or IENs, working in other capacities like personal-care attendants while awaiting licensure."

Molloy said the provincial health authority will first focus on licensing those who are already in the system and call Newfoundland and Labrador home.

In April, the Health Department also announced $3,000 as a retention bonus for nurses who remain in their position for a year, and up to $8,000 for new recruits.

"I do believe that we will see an influx of applications here," said Osborne.

"The department, the health authority, the college of registered nurses and the college of practical nurses met with a number of internationally educated nurses just in recent months."

