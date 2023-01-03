N.L. is cracking down on uninsured drivers — and hoping it'll drive down premiums

The Newfoundland and Labrador government hopes that a new initiative to crack down on uninsured drivers will ultimately help those who do follow the rules.

Last month, the government announced the launch of a digital insurance validation program, a way to double check that there's actually insurance on a car when it's registered.

"If you're unable to show that you have the insurance, then that will lead to suspending your license, essentially, suspending your registration," Service N.L. Minister Sarah Stoodley told CBC News in a recent interview.

She said the aim is to have fewer uninsured drivers on the roads.

Previous reviews have estimated that approximately three to seven per cent of automobiles on the road in the province were uninsured.

And a 2019 report found that Newfoundland and Labrador had the highest costs and claim frequency for uninsured drivers of any Atlantic province.

Stoodley says it may be a while before the government finds out just what impact the program is having.

"That'll take a year or two to have a downward pressure on auto insurance rates," she said.

"Hopefully we'll be able to have more information on how many people didn't have a valid auto insurance [policy] and how many people did go and get one. I'm sure there will still be a few that fall through the cracks, but we're really trying to crack down on uninsured drivers."