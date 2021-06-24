House of Assembly adjourns with no power boost for regulator to protect investors

When the minister in charge of protecting investors was recently asked why Newfoundland and Labrador is the only province that hasn't given teeth to the industry regulator's ability to enforce penalties against wrongdoers, she pointed to planned legislative changes coming before the House of Assembly.

But the legislature closed this week, without that bill being distributed or debated.

And that likely won't happen for months, at the earliest. The House is not scheduled to reconvene until mid-October.

Officials said Digital Government and Service NL Minister Sarah Stoodley was not available for an interview Thursday.

As CBC News reported in May, Newfoundland and Labrador is the sole jurisdiction in Canada that hasn't given the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada the power to enforce its decisions to fine offenders through the courts.

Next month, the regulator will hold a hearing involving a former Newfoundland investment advisor who has been accused of falsifying signatures and bilking $775,000 from the accounts of six elderly clients over a 13-year period.

Stoodley and Tory MHA Loyola O'Driscoll jousted over the issue a couple of times during question period in the House of Assembly this month.

"While the individual will face sanction by the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, who oversees the profession, they have no power to enforce any penalties or sanctions. Newfoundland is the only province that has not given the regulator any power," O'Driscoll said in the legislature on June 10.

"Why is the government not protecting individuals?"

Ferryland MHA Loyola O’Driscoll, pictured in a 2019 photo, is the Progressive Conservative critic for digital government and Service NL. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

Stoodley replied.

"It's a very important question and we do have a range of financial services legislation to protect residents of the province," the minister said.

"I can't speak to a specific investigation, but anything that was prosecuted, for example, would have been as a result of the current legislation. If you look at the order paper we do have a Securities Act upcoming where we're going to deal with improving the responsibilities for IIROC and other financial services institutions."

Bill 16, to amend the Securities Act, received first reading in the legislature on June 1.

But the legislation did not progress any further before the House shuttered for the summer on Wednesday.

Last month, the department also declined interview requests, instead offering a noncommittal written statement that said the province "has been actively working with local IIROC representatives to consider amending legislation to provide IIROC with greater oversight powers."

In 2020, the organization issued a media release lauding the other nine provincial and three territorial governments for giving it "improved ability to protect investors by holding wrongdoers accountable for their actions."

Elsa Renzella, IIROC's senior vice-president of enforcement, said in a statement to CBC News that the ability to enforce hearing decisions through the courts sends a strong message of deterrence and gives investors confidence in the regulatory system.

"We have a strong relationship with the government of Newfoundland and Labrador and will continue to work with them to improve our legal authority over advisors who harm investors and [we] look forward to the day the legislation is passed," Renzella said.

