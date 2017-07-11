Rogue investment advisors in N.L. can evade fines due to lack of legislation

A former Newfoundland and Labrador investment advisor faces the possibility of big fines, if an industry regulator finds that she broke the rules and steered more than three quarters of a million dollars in client cash to her personal bank account.

The Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada can impose penalties for improper conduct, including fines of up to $1 million per contravention of the rules.

But there's one problem: Newfoundland and Labrador is the only jurisdiction in Canada that hasn't given IIROC any teeth to actually enforce such measures.

In this province, the regulator's powers to collect are all bark and no financial bite.

And the government is not showing any urgency for that to change any time soon.

Digital Government and Service NL officials declined CBC News interview requests, and instead offered a noncommittal written statement.

It noted that the province "has been actively working with local IIROC representatives to consider amending legislation to provide IIROC with greater oversight powers."

The other nine provinces and three territories have already taken legislative action to do so.

A year ago, the regulator issued a press release lauding those dozen governments for "giving IIROC improved ability to protect investors by holding wrongdoers accountable for their actions."

While IIROC can enforce its fines through the courts in all jurisdictions except Newfoundland and Labrador, it also has the power to compel evidence in five jurisdictions, and has been given statutory immunity in six provinces.

This map shows the legal authority and protections across the country for the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada’s enforcement department, as of this month. Newfoundland and Labrador is the outlier among all jurisdictions. (CNW Group/Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada)

"With the support of governments across Canada and securities commissions, we have made significant progress strengthening investor protection," IIROC senior vice-president Elsa Renzella said in a statement to CBC News.

According to Renzella, the ability to enforce hearing decisions through the courts "not only sends a strong message of deterrence and advances our public interest mandate, but it also gives investors confidence in the regulatory system."

Renzella said efforts are continuing to bolster those powers in Newfoundland and Labrador. Currently, there are no fines owing in the province.

"We continue to work with the government of Newfoundland and Labrador, as well as other jurisdictions, to improve our legal authority over advisors who harm investors — especially seniors who are vulnerable and need our protection," Renzella said.

'Serious consequences' can be deterrent, lawyer says

Giving IIROC those legislative powers is important to ensuring the highest standards possible in the industry — and for the purpose of deterrence, according to Toronto lawyer John Fabello, a partner with law firm Torys LLP who specializes in securities litigation.

"The vast majority of stockbrokers in Canada seek to do the right thing, and if they make a mistake, well, it's unintentional and that happens from time to time," he told CBC News.

"There's a very, very small percentage of people and brokers who actually intend to harm their clients to take money from them and act in an inappropriate way."

With no legislative teeth to enforce financial penalties, the concern is that rogue advisors could simply walk away from the industry to avoid a fine.

But if that small minority believes they may be forced to pay the price, they may think twice.

"If they break the rules, there are going to be serious consequences," Fabello told CBC News.

"[When] the fines can be enforced in court, then maybe it will deter them from wrongdoing in which they would otherwise engage. And that's why it's important."

Regulator wrote N.L. to seek changes in 2019

Meanwhile, interactions on the topic between the Newfoundland and Labrador government and IIROC appear to have been going on for a while.

According to records released last year through an access-to-information request, the regulator wrote the minister in late 2019 seeking changes to the Securities Act to enhance its regulatory enforcement tools in the province.

That briefing note — prepared for the then minister if the topic came up in question period — suggested generic "key messages" about the government's commitment to consumer protection and its willingness to "continue to consider opportunities" for enhancements.

