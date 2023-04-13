N.L. Hydro requests 7% increase to power rates effective July 1

Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro's annual July utility rate application asks for a 6.9 per cent increase effective July 1. (Patrick Butler/Radio-Canada)

Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro wants to hike power rates by almost seven per cent effective July 1, independent of any changes that will come from rate mitigation and paying for the Muskrat Falls hydroelectric project.

The figure is at the centre of Hydro's application for this year's annual rate adjustment, which happens every year on July 1. The corporation has requested a rate increase of 6.9 per cent, which is a preliminary estimate of the overall customer impact based on discussions with Newfoundland Power, according to the application.

Most customer electricity rates fell by an average rate of 0.3 per cent in 2022, according to Newfoundland Power.

The application, which would have to be approved by the province's Public Utilities Board, carries three main recommendations that could be rejected or tweaked:

An adjustment to the rate stabilization plan of 0.0496 cents per kilowatt-hour.



An adjustment of 0.015 cents per kilowatt-hour to cost-recovery adjustments.



Keeping Hydro's project cost recovery rider, which was implemented last year to begin cost-recovery efforts for the Muskrat Falls project, at 0.798 cents per kilowatt-hour.

According to a statement from Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro, the increase would raise the average residential customer cost from about 13.4 cents per kilowatt-hour to 14.3 cents per kilowatt-hour, based on an average monthly usage of 1,235 kilowatt-hours.

Hydro says other costs to consumers, like the monthly basic customer charge of $15.83 per month, are the responsibility of Newfoundland Power, adding the increase in rates resulting from their application primarily impacts energy charges.

Hydro says the provincial government asked that the corporation not include any Muskrat Falls-related costs in the application for the rate increase. Energy Minister Andrew Parsons outlined the request in a letter dated April 14, the application shows.

"Government asked Hydro to include no additional Lower Churchill Project (LCP) related costs in the upcoming July 1 annual RSP adjustments," the application said.

"Government also indicated that further LCP related rate increases will be more appropriately addressed upon implementation of the rate mitigation plan."

The provincial government also provided Hydro a grant of over $190 million on March 30 for rate mitigation, the application said.

Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro CEO Jennifer Williams told reporters earlier this month that following the completion of testing of the Labrador-Island Link, work to finish the province's rate mitigation plan will likely take a couple of months — and that another rate application besides the one made in July won't be made in 2023.