Hydro herbicides on popular berry bushes angers Burgeo resident

Norm Strickland walks the same old woods road north of Burgeo every summer to pick berries. He was scouting things out recently when he noticed bright yellow signs posted by Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro.

"This area has been treated with the federally registered pesticide Escort/Vanquish/Hasten," read the signs.

Strickland was outraged. The utility company had sprayed herbicides along its pole line near Lloyd's River to keep the brush from growing too close to the power lines.

"I don't believe poison should be used in our country, in our lands," he told CBC's Newfoundland Morning. "There's no place for that. There's birds in that area, there's moose, there's caribou."

Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro says it has to maintain 7,000 kilometres of power lines in the province, and it's impossible to cut the brush by hand.

It is recommended that treated berries not be consumed. - NL Hydro statement

If the vegetation grows too close to the lines, it can create a safety issue for technicians, or fall on the lines and cause outages and fires.

An area is sprayed once every seven to 10 years. Hydro said the pesticides they use are in accordance with federal regulations.

Strickland was upset that he didn't know about it until he walked into the area looking for berries.

The company said it posted signs in the area prior to the spray, and put notices in the local newspaper. However, Hydro said it has heard from residents who said they didn't know about it, and the company said it will try to notify people better next time.

Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro posted these signs on a woods road in southwest Newfoundland last month. (Submitted by Norm Strickland)

Strickland hopes there is no next time.

"I don't even believe our government should even give them the right to spray chemicals there. Especially poison chemicals."

Hydro advises people to avoid eating anything that grows in the areas that are sprayed.

"As a precaution, it is recommended that treated berries not be consumed," a statement said. "However, if a person were to eat them there is generally no need for concern. Herbicide products are mixed at very low rates and most of the spray (over 99%) is water."

A list of sprayed areas can be found on NL Hydro's website.

