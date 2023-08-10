Man killed in workplace accident at N.L. Hydro station in Holyrood

A man is dead after an industrial accident Thursday morning at N.L. Hydro's Holyrood terminal station.

In a statement, the Crown corporation confirmed a "serious workplace incident" that resulted in the death of an employee.

"We are sending our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of our colleague during this difficult time," the statement reads.

"This is a sad day for our Hydro family. It is a day that we never want to face and one that will be with us for the rest of our lives."

N.L. Hydro declined an interview and said it will share more information at a later date. The statement didn't provide any details about the circumstances of the accident or any details about the employee.

At this time, said a spokesperson, they are not sharing the victim's personal details, citing respect for the family.

In a statement, the RCMP said that around 11 a.m. NT, its officers responded to an emergency call. Police said a man was seriously injured and died en route to the hospital.

In an email, Service N.L. told CBC News that an Occupational Health and Safety officer and the province's chief electrical inspector have been sent to investigate the incident, it said.

"As the incident is under active investigation, the department cannot provide specific information at this time," the statement read.

Police say the province's chief medical examiner is part of the investigation.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador