Heavy rain expected in parts of N.L. on Wednesday and Thursday as Hurricane Franklin passes by

Rainfall warnings, wind warnings and special weather statements are in place across Newfoundland and Labrador on Wednesday as Hurricane Franklin passes near the province. (Ashley Brauweiler/CBC)

It's going to be a wet couple of days for a good chunk of Newfoundland and Labrador, as a low-pressure system tracks across the region and taps into some tropical moisture from Hurricane Franklin.

Though the hurricane will pass well south of Newfoundland, it will bring extended periods of rain to the province. By Thursday morning, the seas will start to build, creating high seas and rip currents on Newfoundland's southern and eastern coasts.

Rainfall warnings are in place for Labrador's Eagle River and Cartwright areas as well as the southeast coast, and in Corner Brook to Port aux Basques and across Newfoundland to the southern Avalon Peninsula.

Rain will spread across Newfoundland and southeastern Labrador on Wednesday evening and continue into Thursday afternoon. Rainfall rates could be as high as 10 to 15 millimetres per hour, which could lead to flash-flooding and water pooling on roads.

Rainfall warnings from Environment Canada say between 40 to 80 millimetres of rain could fall on the southeast Avalon, with higher amounts possible in some areas.

The heaviest rain will likely fall along southern Newfoundland, where 50 to 100 millimetres is possible — and again, potentially more in some areas.

The impending weather will be southwest Newfoundland's second significant rainfall event in a week. A total of 79.7 millimetres fell in the Wreckhouse area and 46.7 millimetres fell in Port aux Basques over the weekend.

As far as the winds go, southerly winds will be gusting 60-80 km/h Wednesday night through Thursday afternoon — and potentially higher along exposed areas on the south coast.

The rainfall will be significant in southeastern Labrador as well, especially around the Cartwright area, where totals may exceed 100 millimetres.

The rain will be combined with strong northerly winds Thursday afternoon gusting over 80-100 km/h, highest in exposed areas.