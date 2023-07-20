Eastern Newfoundland, parts of Labrador still under heat warning as 'sticky' weather pushes on

Hot and humid weather continues in eastern Newfoundland and parts of Labrador on Thursday. (Curtis Hicks/CBC)

Eastern Newfoundland and a portion of Labrador are still under heat warnings as the hot and humid weather continues to bear down on the province.

"It's going to be pretty similar to what it has been the last few days for the eastern area," Brendan Sawchuk, a meteorologist with Environment Canada, told CBC News on Thursday.

The St. John's area, along with the Clarenville, Bonavista and Terra Nova areas, will see a high of 28 C with humidex values near 36.

Sawchuk said that makes for another "sticky" day, and a pattern of 26 C to 28 C is expected through the weekend.

Things are cooling off in central and western Newfoundland — Gander to Deer Lake — which are no longer under heat warnings.

"We're seeing some showers move through Deer Lake and the kind of Badger areas right now. Those will persist throughout the day," Sawchuk said.

"We actually could see some thunder showers later this afternoon through Deer Lake all the way through the Gander area."

Paul Westcott of St. John Ambulance says it's important to stay hydrated on hot and humid days. (Curtis Hicks/CBC)

In Labrador — Norman Bay to Lodge Bay — temperatures are expected to reach 29 C.

Paul Westcott, an instructor and trainer with St. John Ambulance, says the severe dangers of the latest stretch of hot weather are heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

"We need to make sure that we're cool, lots of fluids, hydrate. The best substance for hydration is water or electrolytes or carbohydrates," Westcott said Thursday.

"We need to get out of the heat as much as we can. Wear light clothes. [It's] not the day to be wearing a black T-shirt and black pants."

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador