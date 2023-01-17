N.L.'s shelters are full and homelessness is on the rise, housing advocate says

With the passing of the first winter storm for the Avalon Peninsula last Tuesday, homelessness and precarious housing continue to flare across the province as temperatures drop.

Angela Crockwell, the executive director of Thrive, said she often gets phone calls about people sleeping outside. Those numbers, she added, have increased since the start of the pandemic.

Street Reach is a program run out of Thrive, which offers food, clothing, and shelter to vulnerable people.

"We know our shelter systems are full. And people are being turned away on a regular basis because there's literally no space. So, deeply concerning, not only to obviously our staff, but I think the broader community in general," Crockwell said.

From October to December, Crockwell said that Street Reach supported 22 people who were experiencing homelessness, with five of them sleeping outside.

"I also think it's important to note there's so many people who are precariously housed and on the verge of homelessness, so in addition to that we supported another 20 people to avoid eviction so they wouldn't be out on the street," she said.

Emergency intervention

Thrive staff will connect with vulnerable people in the community to provide support, supplies, and existing community resources. When it is not possible to find housing, workers provide individuals with blankets and outdoor clothing.

Crockwell said they also get calls from people at risk of eviction or who have received an eviction notice. She said they're recently also hearing about people having their power cut.

She said that the people they see use Street Reach are typically single adults. "But I've certainly heard from some of our community partners that there is an increase in the number of families who are experiencing homelessness," she said.

She thinks there needs to be emergency intervention to deal with this problem.

The Gathering Place offers social services, meals, and shelter to people in St. John's. (Paul Pickett/CBC)

"I don't think it's OK in St. John's to have people sleeping outside. I mean, I think it's obviously a risk to people's personal safety as the weather drops or as the temperature drops."

Crockwell said that Thrive and other community partners reached out to the government back in the fall about a plan to accommodate people sleeping outside as winter arrives and the temperatures drop, but never heard back.

She said this problem could have been mitigated if more action had been taken.

"We've known that people have been sleeping outside for months and months. I mean, really, people have been sleeping outside for the last 12 months. And people are very aware that our shelter spaces are full and people have not been able to access shelter on a regular basis. So, we've known this has been an issue."

Government plans

John Abbott, minister of children, seniors, and social development, said the Newfoundland and Labrador Housing Corporation has been active in what is happening with homelessness and shelters across the province.

"We've expanded our capacity right across the province and will continue to do so to meet the rising demand," he said.

"We're working quite closely with such agencies as Thrive and End Homelessness St. John's to make sure we have the resources in place to meet the need," he said.

Abbott said that there is an emergency shelter line that people can call that will assist and place individuals as needed.

Children, Seniors and Social Development Minister John Abbott says the Newfoundland and Labrador Housing Corporation is working to expand services across the province. (Heather Gillis/CBC)

And if there isn't enough space at exiting shelters, "we then will rely on our hotels to provide emergency shelter if and when needed. So we have the resources and funding in place to meet any of the demand that is there."

Both Crockwell and Abbott said that finding housing can be a lengthy process and sometimes it's not available as soon as it's needed.

The Newfoundland and Labrador Housing Corporation works with Thrive and End Homelessness St. John's to provide services. He said they are "working with those who are homeless or at risk of homelessness to make sure we can provide the services, the shelter, the apartments."

He said they have placed 280 people who were at risk of homelessness since April in apartments or supportive housing.

Warming centres

As for warming centres, Abbott said government is relying on The Gathering Place to provide that service.

On the bigger issue of housing in the province, he said because the pandemic slowed the construction of apartments and affordable housing, they're "in a bit of a catch-up situation."

He said the province is working with the federal government on funding different housing initiatives.

Crockwell said with community and government support, there could be a new model that would provide more services to people who need them.

"But that needs to happen fast," she said.

"I always think there's no reason that we shouldn't find somewhere for people to go."

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador