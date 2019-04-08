Unscheduled price adjustment sees furnace oil increase in price in N.L.

Furnace oil increased by 7.46 cents per litre in Newfoundland on Wednesday. (Wayne Vallevand/CBC)

In an unscheduled price adjustment Wednesday morning, Newfoundland and Labrador's Public Utilities Board increased the cost of furnace heating oil by 7.46 cents per litre across the province.

In a media release, the PUB said the change is "due to recent commodity market developments."

Furnace oil is now between $1.48 and $1.53 per litre on the Avalon Peninsula, $1.53 on the Burin Peninsula, $1.52 in central Newfoundland, between $1.49 and $1.53 along the west coast of the island and between $1.50 and $1.55 on the Northern Peninsula.

Stove heating oil decreased by just over six cents per litre in Labrador West and Churchill Falls. The price of stove oil is unchanged in the rest of Labrador.

The PUB's next scheduled price adjustment is on Thursday.

