Being home for Christmas 'means the world' as travellers return to N.L. before self-isolation deadline

The Slade family reunited for the holidays after arriving in St. John's Tuesday afternoon. From left: Kim Slade, Nathan Slade, Elizabeth Slade, Leah Slade, Ken Slade, Claire Slade and Katie Slade. (Terry Roberts/CBC)

Waiting in the parking lot of St. John's International Airport, Elizabeth Slade and her family say they've been on tenterhooks for days for her son, Ken, and his family to arrive in Newfoundland and Labrador for the holidays.

"I was holding my breath right up until this morning when he told me he was on the plane…. It's wonderful, I'm so thankful that he got here," Slade said.

Ken's flight touched down in St. John's from Halifax Tuesday afternoon, hours before a rule change came into effect forcing travellers with at least two doses of vaccine to self-isolate for five days upon arrival.

Landing with his wife Kim, son Nathan and daughter Claire, Ken says it means the world to be able to spend Christmas with his mother and family in Newfoundland.

"The last couple days have been really, really stressful. We had plans to come home last year for Christmas but everything got cancelled because of COVID. So I think it's been since September of 2019 since both me and my son have been home," he said.

"The emotions are starting to overwhelm me. We're just happy to be here."

For Claire and Nathan — and others who were lucky enough to make it home before the deadline — the trip to Newfoundland and Labrador to spend Christmas with the family is extra special.

"I haven't been in Newfoundland for many Christmases. But just to be here with like everyone in my family, it's just so great. I've been so excited, I've been bragging to all my friends that I get to be with my family," Claire said.

"I'm a teenager, but I've got a couple of grey hairs from the countdown," Nathan added.

Jamie Rose arrived in the province from Alberta Tuesday, and shared a hug with his wife, Jennifer. (Danny Arsenault/CBC)

Jamie Rose also landed before the rule change. His wife, Jennifer, met him outside as he returned from Alberta.

"We had booked the flight six weeks ago for him to fly in Christmas Eve. But when government announced all the changes coming in 3 o clock today only on Sunday, we had 48 hours to try to find more flights," Jennifer said.

"I was on hold with Air Canada for around 5 hours ... so we went on another site, booked the ticket and got him here today."

Now home for the holidays, Jamie said he couldn't wait to get home, see his dog and surprise his kids, who were unaware he had secured an earlier flight.

The rule change applies to travellers whose flights were scheduled to arrive in the province before 3 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Department of Health, meaning people who had flights delayed to land until after the deadline are exempt from isolating.

The last flight landed on the runway just seconds before the 3 p.m. deadline.