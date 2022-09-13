N.L. government offices, schools to close on Monday in honour of Queen

The Newfoundland and Labrador government has declared Monday as a one-off provincial holiday in honour of Queen Elizabeth II.

On Sept. 19, the day of the Queen's funeral, provincial government offices and schools will close, but other businesses and organizations will not be required to close or treat the day as a paid holiday.

"Businesses and other organizations in the province are encouraged to commemorate Her Majesty in a manner that works best for them," said the release, issued by the executive council.

Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced federal workers will get a holiday on Monday. He said the federal government was in talks with the provinces about making Sept. 19 a national holiday.

"We have ... chosen to move forward with a federal holiday on Monday," Trudeau said in New Brunswick, where he is attending a Liberal caucus retreat.

"We will be working with the provinces and the territories to try and see that we're aligned on this. There are still a few details to be worked out, but declaring an opportunity for Canadians to mourn on Monday is going to be important."

Some provinces, like Nova Scotia, have also declared a holiday on Sept. 19, while others, like Quebec, have declined.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Tuesday that Monday will be a federal holiday to mark Queen Elizabeth's funeral. (The Canadian Press/Darren Calabrese)

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business asked provinces to reject the holiday.

"Given it would allow only six days' notice and cost the economy billions, CFIB is urging provincial governments to not declare next Monday as a statutory (paid) holiday," tweeted Dan Kelly, CFIB president. "Provinces should follow the lead of the United Kingdom, rather than the government of Canada."

The United Kingdom has announced a bank holiday: government services and schools won't be open, but businesses will not be required to close or compensate employees.

New Zealand and Australia have announced one-time national holidays to mark the occasion, on Sept. 26 and Sept. 22, respectively.

