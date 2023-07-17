Much of Newfoundland under heat warnings with potential 40 C humidex Wednesday

Heat warnings are in effect for much of Newfoundland. (Sherry Vivian/CBC)

Heat warnings are in place for a large part of Newfoundland on Monday, as meteorologists with Environment Canada say the island is in for a "sticky" week.

The warnings cover Clarenville through central Newfoundland and into the island's west coast.

"The big story is definitely going to be the temperature. It's going to be a hot and sticky week, basically, across much of the province really," Environment Canada meteorologist Mike Vandenberg said Monday.

Temperatures are expected to reach 28 C in the Clarenville and Bonavista area, and could break 30 C in central Newfoundland and in the west on Monday.

"With those high temperatures we are expecting the humidex value to be closer to the mid-30s," said Vandenberg.

The Corner Brook and Deer Lake areas should cool off slightly Monday evening, but the remaining areas under the heat warning can expect to see temperatures around 30 C until at least Wednesday.

Temperatures are expected to drop slightly Thursday and Friday but will still be in the mid-20s.

On Sunday, Environment Canada meteorologist Rob Carroll said the humidex could even reach as high as 40 C for parts of the island on Wednesday.

"We've got a high right now in the low 30s for parts of central Newfoundland on Wednesday, so that could be the hottest day, right, and that could get humidex values pushing 40 C," he said.

"Definitely plan outdoor activities during the cooler times of the day, which will be in the early part of the day or later in the evening. Try to do avoid any strenuous activity during the middle part of the day, the hottest part."

The Avalon Peninsula will see highs in the upper 20s from Wednesday into Thursday, Carroll said.

"Nighttime lows aren't going to get too much below 20 … so there is a chance we'll need to issue a warning in the coming days for eastern Newfoundland," said Carroll.

