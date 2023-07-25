Heat warning issued for eastern and central Newfoundland, with hot weather expected through Thursday

A heat warning has been issued for parts of eastern and central Newfoundland, with temperatures of nearly 30 C expected through Thursday. (Rob Kruk/CBC)

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for the Avalon Peninsula and parts of central Newfoundland, with very warm and humid weather expected to continue into Thursday.

Daytime temperatures could reach as high as 29 C this week through Thursday, with the humidex nearing 34.

Evening temperatures will also be relatively warm, dropping only to 17 C at best in most areas but potentially cooler along parts of the coast.

Environment Canada says it will be important to seek out cool shelter, like shaded areas or buildings with air conditioning, as extreme temperatures increase the risk of heat-related conditions like heat stroke or heat exhaustion.