Patient information system back online at Health Sciences Centre in St. John's
System will need to be updated with new information, says Eastern Health
The information system used to manage patient health care and finance information is back online at the Health Sciences Centre in St. John's, CBC News has learned.
Staff at the hospital were told over the intercom the information system — called Meditech — was brought back online Thursday morning.
But the system only has information from before last weekend, and will need to be updated in time.
Meditech has been down since Saturday, when Newfoundland and Labrador's health-care system was hit by a debilitiating cyberattack that took down much of the IT infrastructure.
Other systems, such as the PACS system that provides access to medical imaging, and several parts of the province's online COVID-19 hub, were also taken offline.
It's not clear yet what the restored system will mean for services at the hospital, or whether the system is back online in other parts of the province.
CBC News will update this story as more information becomes available.
With files from Peter Cowan
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?