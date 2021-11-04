Patient information system back online at Health Sciences Centre in St. John's

The information system used to manage patient health care and finance information is back online at the Health Sciences Centre in St. John's. (Paul Daly/CBC)

The information system used to manage patient health care and finance information is back online at the Health Sciences Centre in St. John's, CBC News has learned.

Staff at the hospital were told over the intercom the information system — called Meditech — was brought back online Thursday morning.

But the system only has information from before last weekend, and will need to be updated in time.

Meditech has been down since Saturday, when Newfoundland and Labrador's health-care system was hit by a debilitiating cyberattack that took down much of the IT infrastructure.

Other systems, such as the PACS system that provides access to medical imaging, and several parts of the province's online COVID-19 hub, were also taken offline.

It's not clear yet what the restored system will mean for services at the hospital, or whether the system is back online in other parts of the province.

CBC News will update this story as more information becomes available.