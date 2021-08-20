N.L. announces retention bonuses for union workers in challenged health-care system

Health-care workers represented by the Newfoundland and Labrador Association of Public and Private Employees who work in areas struggling to retain staff will receive retention bonuses as part of a new initiative from the provincial government. (Paul Daly/CBC)

The provincial government on Monday announced retention bonuses for health-care workers represented by the Newfoundland and Labrador Association of Public and Private Employees, some of which are already in effect.

Premier Andrew Furey said the bonuses are aimed at retaining health-care professionals already working in the province's health-care system in areas struggling with recruitment and retention.

The measures include a retention bonus for NAPE members working in those areas, the reimbursement of licensing fees for recently retired health-care providers who wish to return to work, and double overtime for workers to reduce the number of mandated shifts and issues in scheduling.

Double overtime took effect Monday and will be in place until the end of January, according to Health Minister Tom Osborne, who says members eligible for the bonuses will be notified beginning this week.

NAPE represents about 10,000 workers in the health-care system, according to the union.

"We know that they work hard. I've seen it, I work with them myself. They work hard, they're incredibly valued and they're underresourced frequently," Furey said Monday.

"This is not the cure, but it is one of the bricks in the foundation of a stronger health-care system," Osborne added.

The cost of the measures hasn't been announced yet, Osborne said, because similar deals are being worked out with other unions, including the Canadian Union of Public Employees and the Association of Allied Health Professionals. The health minister said the total cost will be revealed when those agreements are approved.

NAPE president Jerry Earle says it will take time to address all the issues within the health-care system but it's important that professionals are recognized through bonuses and other retention measures.

"It's our health-care system collectively, and we all have a role to play, he said. "These are health-care professionals that we badly need in the system, and the first piece of that is recognize them and keep them in the system. And then, trying to recruit additional resources."

Recruitment is the next step, Furey said, but it's a longer-term fix.

"Whether you're growing a new nurse or a new doctor or a new LPN, that will take some time. But to Jerry's point, we want to make sure that we're also retaining what we have," he said.