How this instrument is bringing Chinese culture to N.L. — and bringing friends together

Yaying Tu, who has been playing the guzheng since high school, is a member of the YY Guzheng Ensemble, which hopes to popularize the instrument in Newfoundland and Labrador. (Alex Kennedy/CBC)

The guzheng has been played for thousands of years in China and across Asia, and players in Newfoundland and Labrador hope it will soon step into the spotlight of the province's music scene.

The guzheng is incredibly popular in China, according to St. John's piano teacher and guzheng player Yaying Tu. It rose to fame during the Tang Dynasty, 618 to 907, and was often played by the women of noble Chinese families, Tu said.

The 21-string instrument is about 1.7 metres long and sits horizontally on a stand. A seated player plucks the strings with a nail to produce a harp-like sound.

"It's still very popular in China. I think this is one of the popular Chinese authentic instrument. So in China, a lot of younger kids are still learning that for fun, for after-school activities," Tu said Thursday.

Ten guzheng players, part of a group that make up the YY Guzheng Ensemble along with pianists and cellists, are performing a free show at The Rooms in St. John's on Sunday. The group of 15 players range in age from 12 to seniors in their 70s.

Tu and her friends started the ensemble as a fun activity to do during the winter. (Alex Kennedy/CBC)

It's a big show for the group, which was started by friends wanting to find something enjoyable to do during the winter.

Tu said she also sees the instrument as a way for her to stay connected to her Chinese culture.

"I think this one maybe [is] just help for the Chinese community, gathering together with music. Because our group are all Chinese, and it makes community life just more colourful for that," she said.

WATCH | Members of the YY Guzheng Ensemble perform Blue and White Porcelain: Watch a guzheng ensemble perform Blue and White Porcelain Duration 1:21 The YY Guzheng Ensemble in St. John's is playing a free concert at The Rooms this Sunday. Get a sneak peek at rehearsals and one of the pieces the group will perform in the video above.

One of the ensemble's members, Lili Wang, joined the group last year on the advice of a friend. She says picking up the guzheng was a great decision.

"I think this is something that connects all of us," she said.

"It bonds us together. We come here, like, regularly to practise, to get better in playing the instrument itself. But we also take the opportunity to socialize. We eat together, we party together, we have fun together."

Wang says that bond is important to her, especially as a visible minority in Newfoundland and Labrador. She sees the group as a way to introduce aspects of Chinese culture like the guzheng to a wider audience.

Lili Wang, who joined the ensemble last year, says it's a great experience to learn an instrument and spend time with friends. (Alex Kennedy/CBC)

"People here have probably very little exposure to this instrument. Many of them have never seen this instrument," Wang said. "So I guess everywhere we go, we tend to get that 'Wow!' Which is good."

Wang hopes the guzheng will someday be a part of Newfoundland and Labrador's "music world," while Tu says she's excited to see where the ensemble goes in the future.

"We will keep this group as long as possible, I wish. And I hope we can find more beautiful, nice pieces that we can perform for the community and for St. John's, Newfoundland," she said.