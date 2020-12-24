Let it mow, let it mow, let it mow: Making the most of a green Christmas in a weird year

Ever think about mowing the lawn, just before Christmas Day? The CBC's Cecil Haire let the cord rip. (Mike Simms/CBC)

Are you dreaming of a white Christmas?

Like everything else thrown our way through 2020 — which had a common theme of cancellations and disappointment — a snowy blanket of comfort and joy is not going to happen this year, at least on the east coast of Newfoundland.

But, what if we can do things differently? After all, we've all been getting pretty good at adapting to uncontrollable circumstances. Public health officials have been advising that this holiday season will be one for new traditions.

With that in mind, the CBC's Cecil Haire realized that might include mowing the lawn and visiting the neighbourhood sliding hill.

WATCH | Cec Haire is your guide on enjoying a green Christmas:

Here's how to slide into a green Christmas CBC News Newfoundland Video 2:04 On the east coast of Newfoundland, this holiday is ... weird. But as Cec Haire reports, the year was weird, too. 2:04

