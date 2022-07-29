This tourism company lets you walk with a gang of goats along the Newfoundland coast

One tourism company is offering a unique hike featuring a whole gang of Nigerian dwarf goats.

One Newfoundland company is marrying two of life's simplest pleasures: coastal hiking along the rugged North Atlantic and frolicking with the world's tiniest — and perhaps most mischievous — goats.

"Nigerian dwarf goats are very curious, interesting creatures," says owner Lita Mae Button, laughing as she pulls detritus from one of her stubborn companion's mouths.

Anything new, Button adds, the goats love getting their noses into, making for an unpredictable afternoon for tour guests.

Button Adventures offers two group walks a week along the coast of Broad Cove, just north of Dildo, N.L., with Button's six four-hooved helpers: Holly, Ivy, Champ, Penelope, Pippa and Carolyn.

You can watch the goats' antics in the video above.

