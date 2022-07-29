Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Nfld. & Labrador·Video

This tourism company lets you walk with a gang of goats along the Newfoundland coast

Nigerian dwarf goats are cute, cuddly and curious — and make for entertaining hiking pals, says the owner of Button Adventures.
CBC News ·

Walking with goats along the Newfoundland coast

2 days ago
Duration 2:05
One tourism company is offering a unique hike featuring a whole gang of Nigerian dwarf goats.

One Newfoundland company is marrying two of life's simplest pleasures: coastal hiking along the rugged North Atlantic and frolicking with the world's tiniest — and perhaps most mischievous — goats.

"Nigerian dwarf goats are very curious, interesting creatures," says owner Lita Mae Button, laughing as she pulls detritus from one of her stubborn companion's mouths.

Anything new, Button adds, the goats love getting their noses into, making for an unpredictable afternoon for tour guests.

Button Adventures offers two group walks a week along the coast of Broad Cove, just north of Dildo, N.L., with Button's six four-hooved helpers: Holly, Ivy, Champ, Penelope, Pippa and Carolyn.

You can watch the goats' antics in the video above.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Submit a news tip|Corrections and clarifications

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now