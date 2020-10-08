2 St. John's men get jail time for their roles in failed murder plot

Two St. John's men have been sentenced for their roles in a failed murder plot that a joint police investigation intercepted two years ago.

Brandon Glasco, 21, was sentenced Tuesday in Newfoundland and Labrador Supreme Court to five years in jail for conspiring to commit murder, minus 174 days for time already served.

John Squires, 36, was sentenced to a total of eight years for the conspiracy charge, as well as multiple weapons offences, minus 432 days for time served.

In his written decision, Justice Robert Stack ordered both men to take part in the national DNA databank.

Glasco will face a firearms ban for 10 years. Both Glasco and Squires will also be banned from possessing any prohibited firearms, weapons, or ammunition for life.

Joint police investigation began in 2017

The two men were found guilty of the conspiracy plan in June.

Squires had also pleaded guilty to three firearms offences: carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a loaded weapon (a handgun), and breach of a firearms prohibition.

The charges were laid following a joint police investigation between the RCMP and the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary, known as Operation B-Tarantula, that began in 2017.

Search warrants in 2018 netted seven kilograms of cocaine, nearly a quarter of a million dollars in cash, 20 firearms, two trucks, and drug trafficking paraphernalia.

Squires was the first arrest in the operation, along with Dustin Etheridge.

Etheridge, 28, pleaded guilty earlier this year to conspiracy to commit murder.

He was sentenced in September to a decade behind bars, minus 555 days for time served, for his role as the ringleader of a failed plot to murder Bradley Summers on May 16, 2018.

Squires was on a 10-year firearms ban when police pulled over a car on Calver Avenue in St. John's — outside a house with the unknowing target inside — and found Squires with a loaded pistol in his pants.

But police were already aware of the plan. They had bugged Etheridge's house, and were standing by to stop Squires and Etheridge before the murder plot could play out.

Dustin Etheridge, seen here in a file photo, was sentenced in September to 10 years behind bars for his role as ringleader for conspiring to commit murder. (Jen White/CBC)

According to Stack's written decision, several intercepted conversations and texts showed Glasco "agreed to lure Summers to a place where he could be ambushed, shot and killed," and that Squires agreed to take part in the conspiracy.

"His role became clear when he was arrested on the evening of May 16, 2018, with a loaded gun just down the street from the target," Stack wrote.

"The evidence established that Mr. Squires was to be the triggerman; he was going to shoot Mr. Summers."

In his decision, the judge noted that Glasco has no prior criminal record.

"Mr. Glasco seemed unduly influenced by associating with Mr. Etheridge and the prospects of advancing in the latter's criminal enterprise. He remains very young and so rehabilitation must be a significant consideration," wrote Stack.

He also noted that Squires has a significant criminal record, with property and firearms offences.

Squires had previously spent two years behind bars for possessing a prohibited firearm, and breaching a firearm prohibition.

