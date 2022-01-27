Blowing a gale: Two N.L. geographers on provincial wind records and what they tell us

Geography professor Norm Catto says salt spray and storm surges can have an impact on plants, rocks and trails along coastlines. (Submitted by Liam Power)

Wind is a common occurrence in Newfoundland and Labrador, especially in coastal areas, but data from Environment and Climate Change Canada suggests the province has been getting windier.

Raw data from the federal government department for the past 30 years shows an upward trend in the past decade, especially for wind speeds of over 60 km/h.

Joel Finnis, a geography professor at Memorial University, says he's heard speculation about an increase in windy days since 2009, which prompted him to analyze provincial wind data. In the early years of the 21st century, he said, the number of windy days decreased — but things have picked up since then.

"Since the late 2000s, mid-to-late 2000s, we've seen a sudden increase in the number of windy days," he said. "It started off with a small uptick, but it's been getting more and more noticeable."

Finnis says when people talk about a windy day, one factor seems to be crucial.

"People will notice winds when they are inconvenienced by winds, when their plans have been changed by winds or when their property is damaged by winds," said Finnis.

Norm Catto, one of Finnis's colleagues in the geography department, researches the impact of wind on the provincial ecosystem.

If the trend continues, he says, people — rather than the ecosystem — will have to change.

"We will have to look at the types of species that we are choosing to plant. We'll have to look at where we're planting them with respect to planting them too close to a house or too close to a power line," said Catto.

Joel Finnis, a geography professor at Memorial University in St. John's, says the relationship between wind and climate change isn't clear-cut. (Henrike Wilhelm/CBC)

Introduced species, such as maples, beeches or lindens, aren't as prepared for high winds as local trees.

"They have difficulty with the wind, especially winds that occur in autumn, where the trees are still in leaf, and then the leaves act like sails and the trees tip over. We saw that during Hurricane Igor some years ago," said Catto.

Here they are. Note a couple of recent years may be slightly higher due to incomplete data, but these should be pretty close. <a href="https://t.co/MzZ2jLQco5">pic.twitter.com/MzZ2jLQco5</a> —@rcbstormpost

The impacts can also be seen along the coastline, where salt spray and storm surges can kill plants or lead to erosion, especially on walking trails.

"If we have more wind and more moisture being able to infiltrate into the ground in those areas, then we can start to get to see slow failures there. We can lose pieces of the trail, as happened in Torbay a few years ago," said Catto.

Finnis says the causes of higher winds are complex, and hesitates to name climate change as a factor.

"There's all kinds of different ways that climate change could affect these storms," said Finnis.

"As the planet warms up and as the Arctic warms up a lot and places like the tropics and subtropics warm up relatively little by comparison, we'd actually expect to see there's less energy available to drive these storms."

Still, more storms might occur in Newfoundland and Labrador due to shifted storm tracks, says Finnis.

Things are less clear for winds of over 100 km/h, he said, since they don't occur often enough to draw statistical conclusions.

While there's a connection between hurricanes and climate change — rising sea surface temperatures — it doesn't mean the province will be hit more often in the future, Finnis said.

Catto says most local species are already adapted to wind, but introduced species have a harder time on windy days. (Paula Gale/CBC)

Despite the increase of hurricanes in the Atlantic in recent years, more conditions need to align for increased hurricanes in Newfoundland, such as hurricane tracks and jet stream positions.

"It's not as simple as more hurricanes overall in the Atlantic means more hurricanes for Newfoundland. It increases the chances, yes. But I have to have all these other things set up," said Finnis.

It's hard to predict how long the trend of more windy days will continue, he said.

"That slow dip before this and the sudden uptick suggests that maybe the changes we're seeing in winds right now could be transient," said Finnis.

"We could again start to see things decline again as various different factors start to influence the winds. That might take 10 years before we start to see it [or] that might start happening in the course of a couple of years."

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador