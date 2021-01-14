Winter election? Weekend election? Here's how things will look

Bruce Chaulk and Scott Matthews break down what it means for this year's general election. (Terry Roberts, Mark Quinn/CBC)

The rumour mill is running at full capacity about when Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey will call the next general election.

We do know, however, that election materials — ballot boxes, computers, printers, forms and office supplies — are being shipped across the province, to be ready for whenever the writ is dropped, Bruce Chaulk, the province's chief electoral officer, told CBC News on Thursday.

But Chaulk noted preparations have been ongoing since the last general election, in May 2019, and getting supplies out of the St. John's warehouse and into communities across the province right now is more about trying to make allowances for bad weather.

On Thursday the CBC's Terry Roberts spoke with Chaulk about preparations, and how the Liberal Party has hinted at wanting a weekend election date — something Newfoundland and Labrador has not experienced before.

CBC's Mark Quinn spoke with Scott Matthews, an associate professor with Memorial University's political science department, about what it means to hold an election over the winter — not seen since former Liberal premier Brian Tobin made the call in 1996.

All of this is happening as COVID-19 rages around the world, adding additional pressure to what will be a different-looking race this time around.

These interviews have been edited for length and clarity.

Mark Quinn: Why would the current government want to hold a winter election?

Scott Matthews: I think [due to] the circumstances of the pandemic, most people think things have gone quite well here. Maybe extraordinarily well, relative to much of the rest of the world, and certainly the larger provinces in the country and the U.S.

It's an advantageous time for them to go to an election. It seems to be the reason why they called an election in British Columbia in the fall. Then, it was controversial when it was called, and they got some pushback, but they ended up with a pretty comfy majority.

So I think governments that seem to be performing well on the pandemic — it's like a growing economy. It's something everybody wants, everybody favours, it doesn't divide people. It's certainly not been controversial, the government's response here. I can see why, the government on the cusp of a majority already, would want to just strengthen their position.

Of course, we need to have an election before the summer, or before the end of summer, because we have a new premier. I can see why they would think it's as good a time as any.

Newfoundland and Labrador's chief electoral officer Bruce Chaulk says things will be ready for whenever the election is called. (Terry Roberts/CBC)

Terry Roberts: The governing Liberals, their president, to me this week, strongly hinted that they want, perhaps, a Saturday election. What kind of complications would that present, and what opportunities would it present?

Bruce Chaulk: I don't know if it would cause very many complications. Actually, it might be better. I think British Columbia has moved to a Saturday election. In speaking with the [chief electoral officer] in British Columbia a couple of days ago, he said that the Saturday election has made it a little bit easier on them because they didn't have to necessarily rely on retirees to run their election.

We have a lot of retirees working the polls because they are available, usually, Monday to Friday. In this case, that would give us a bigger labour pool. It might make it easier for certain facilities because if we're using a school, there will be no students in the school on a Saturday.

We've had a couple of byelections where we have had advance polls on a Saturday in recent years, and in those cases the turn out on the Saturday was actually higher than on the advance poll that was held a couple of days earlier in the same district.

So, we expect that we would have that, plus it might allow for more linear movement of people in and out. So people may not necessarily have to rush out after supper, after they've finished work, or during lunch or before work in order to go to the polls. Traditionally we see a lot of people early, some people around lunch time, and a lot of people after supper. So this may smooth it out throughout the day.

Quinn: The premier has been very front and centre in the discussions about the pandemic in the briefings. There has been talk about whether or not he should continue to take part in the briefings during the election because it could be seen as a form of campaigning and give him an advantage. What do you think of that?

Matthews: I think it's a reasonable concern. I think it's very, very important the public health message is not politicized, it's seen as quite distinct from party politics.

I don't think there's any concern of that outside of an election, but during an election everything is obviously partisan and is a potential source for conflict. So, I think it would be sensible for the premier to step back from those briefings, unless there's something extraordinary that requires the premier to kind of effectively leave the campaign trail, speak as the leader of the province, not the leader of a party.

MUN associate professor Scott Matthews says government's pandemic response could help strengthen its position for when the election is called. (Mark Quinn/CBC)

Roberts: What happens if there's a "Snowmaggedon" on voting day?

Chaulk: In the legislation there are provisions in there that allow me to move certain things in the event of unforeseen circumstances. I'm hoping I won't have to do any of that, but we have done it before. We've had instances where a candidate, after nominations closed, died and we had to suspend the election in that particular district with the other 39 districts, or at that time the other 47, went ahead and one didn't.

That's some of the things that we have to deal with, but we never know what's going to happen until it actually happens, and then we prepare and we know what we can do.

We can move a poll, or we can move the polling day in the event something happens, or extend the time. If everything shuts down then we may have to move that election to a subsequent day, or a day after that. We could have the rest of the province going ahead and a number of districts not going ahead.

I watch the weather forecast every day.

Election materials are being shipped throughout the province in preparation for an election call. (Terry Roberts/CBC)

Roberts: We're in the middle of a pandemic, parties are campaigning differently, social distancing is a big thing and people might be voting differently. Explain what advance polls are, what special ballots are and how they might play a bigger roll in this election.

Chaulk: The advance poll allows everybody in one district to be able to go to the poll in one area. So you wouldn't have to go to your individual poll. Typically we would have, say three polls set up. If we take a district like St. John's East-Quidi Vidi we'd probably three polls set up ... and we'd allow anybody in that district of St. John's East-Quidi Vidi to come and vote, on that day, in that area.

Regular polling day you have to report to the poll specific for where you live.

Special ballot is the alternative mechanism. People sometimes refer to it as the mail-in ballot. It is a mail-in ballot process, but it is also an in-person ballot process as well.

At the regular polls on polling day we're taking extra measures to make sure the health and safety of our workers and the electorate are taken care of. We'll have hand sanitizer there, all of our people will be wearing masks or face shields, they'll also have a limited number of masks available for people who forgot to bring their masks. You'll see additional people that we have hired to sanitize the areas.

