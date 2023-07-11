Watch St. John's seniors get the tea on the latest Gen Z slang

Gen Z slang can seem like a foreign language to some, so the CBC's Amy Feehan stopped by Bishops Garden Senior Living in St. John's to give people a hand.

When it comes to the slang of Generation Z, you either know it or you don't. If you don't, it may end up with someone calling you basic.

The sayings of today's youth can often sound like a foreign language — like finding out the tea, giving off good vibes and making sure your photo captions on Instagram hit different.

To help us learn more about the meaning of words and phrases, The St. John's Morning Show's Amy Feehan stopped by Bishops Gardens Seniors Living in St. John's to give residents a pop quiz.

See how they did — and learn other words to keep your vocabulary from being basic — in the video above.