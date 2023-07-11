Content
Watch St. John's seniors get the tea on the latest Gen Z slang

The sayings of today's youth can often sound like a foreign language — like finding out the tea, giving off good vibes and making sure your photo captions on Instagram hit different.

See how they did in the video below

CBC News ·

Can these seniors pass the vibe check on Gen Z slang?

5 days ago
Duration 3:21
Gen Z slang can seem like a foreign language to some, so the CBC's Amy Feehan stopped by Bishops Garden Senior Living in St. John's to give people a hand.

When it comes to the slang of Generation Z, you either know it or you don't. If you don't, it may end up with someone calling you basic.

To help us learn more about the meaning of words and phrases, The St. John's Morning Show's Amy Feehan stopped by Bishops Gardens Seniors Living in St. John's to give residents a pop quiz.

See how they did — and learn other words to keep your vocabulary from being basic — in the video above.

