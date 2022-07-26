Gas up by 1.1 cent per litre as most fuel prices increase across N.L.

The price of self-serve gasoline increased slightly on Thursday. (Dan McGarvey/CBC)

The price of gas across Newfoundland and Labrador increased slightly on Thursday in the Public Utility Board's weekly scheduled pricing update.

The price of self-serve gas is up by 1.1 cents per litre, meaning the maximum price of gas is now $1.679 on the Avalon Peninsula.

The price is higher in other parts of the province, like central Newfoundland, where the maximum price is $1.704 per litre, the Corner Brook area, where the maximum price is $1.686 per litre, and Churchill Falls, where the maximum price is $1.77 per litre.

Diesel is up by four cents per litre and heating oil is up by 3.46 cents per litre across the province.

Stove oil increased by 3.46 cents per litre on the island, and 12.54 cents per litre in Labrador.

The price of propane decreased slightly, by half a cent per litre.

The following chart shows how gas prices have changed recently at Newfoundland and Labrador retailers, as reported by users of the GasBuddy.com website.