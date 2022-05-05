Gas prices increase slightly across N.L. as most other fuels decrease

Gasoline prices across Newfoundland and Labrador are up by 1.8 cents per litre on Thursday. (Axel Tardieu/CBC/Radio-Canada)

Gasoline prices are up 1.8 cents per litre across Newfoundland and Labrador on Thursday as part of the Public Utilities Board's scheduled weekly price adjustment.

Customers on the island are paying $1.66 on the Avalon, $1.68 on the Burin Peninsula, $1.69 in central, $1.72 on the Connaigre Peninsula, $1.70 in Springdale, $1.67 in the Corner Brook area, $1.68 in the Codroy Valley and between $1.68 and $1.70 on the Northern Peninsula.

In Labrador, prices are $2.28 in the Straits, $2.32 in the south, $2.16 in central, $1.73 in western and $1.75 in Churchill Falls.

Diesel across the province decreased by 0.9 cents per litre, while furnace and stove oil are both down 0.77 cents per litre. Stove heating fuel in Labrador has increased by 0.37 cents per litre.

Propane has also dipped by 0.9 cents per litre.

The following chart shows how gas prices have changed recently at Newfoundland and Labrador retailers, as reported by users of the GasBuddy.com website.

