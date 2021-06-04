Gas prices hit record high in N.L. following 3rd straight increase

Newfoundland and Labrador drivers are paying record prices at the pumps for gas this week after the Public Utilities Board approved an increase of half a cent per litre. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press)

Gas prices in Newfoundland and Labrador are on the rise for the third straight week, setting a new all-time high for the province.

The Public Utilities Board approved an increase of 0.5 cents per litre of gasoline Thursday, meaning a litre of self-serve unleaded gas will cost no more than $1.551 on the Avalon peninsula.

Thursday's prices broke the record of $1.548, set back on July 15.

As usual, prices are higher in other parts of the province. The new maximum price for a litre of gas in western Newfoundland will cost as much as $1.559, $1.577 in central Newfoundland and as much as $1.673 in southern Labrador.

The price of all other fuels are also up Thursday, including diesel, furnace and stove oil and propane.

Diesel is up 0.4 cents, while furnace and stove oil increased 0.3 and 0.34 cents per litre respectively. Propane is the largest increase of the week, up 1.4 cents per litre.

The following chart shows how gas prices have changed recently at Newfoundland and Labrador retailers, as reported by users of the GasBuddy.com website.