Gas prices jump by nearly 6 cents across much of N.L.

The price of gasoline is up 5.7 cents per litre across much of Newfoundland and Labrador Thursday morning, along with the prices of most other fuels in the province.

Customers on the Avalon Peninsula will pay $1.735 per litre.

Prices vary in other parts of the province, including $1.75 per litre on the Burin Peninsula, $1.76 in central Newfoundland, $1.79 on the Connaigre Peninsula, $1.74 in the Corner Brook and Deer Lake area and $1.77 on the island's northern peninsula.

In Labrador, prices remain at $2.28 per litre in the Straits, $2.32 in the south, $2.16 in central, $1.73 in western and $1.75 in Churchill Falls.

Diesel took the highest jump of all fuels, up 10 cents per litre. Prices in Newfoundland now range from $2.17 on the Avalon Peninsula to $2.28 on Change Islands and the La Poile area, while customers will pay between $2.17 and $2.61 per litre in Labrador.

Furnace oil rose by 6.6 cents per litre. The price of stove oil increased in Newfoundland by 0.3 cents per litre, while decreasing in Labrador by almost 1.4 cents per litre.

Propane also decreased across the province, dropping 2.7 cents per litre.

Meanwhile, the provincial government announced Wednesday the temporary reduction of the province's gas tax will remain in place until March 31, 2023. The announcement was made during Lt.-Gov. Judy Foote's throne speech.

The 50 per cent reduction began in June, and was implemented as a temporary measure to help residents with the rising cost of living. The reduction was originally meant to halt at the end of the year.

