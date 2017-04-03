Gas, diesel, furnace oil all down in price in N.L.

Gas prices soared over the weekend. (Associated Press)

The price of most fuels is down across Newfoundland and Labrador on Thursday.

The Public Utilities Board lowered the maximum price of gasoline by 2.6 cents per litre Thursday, bringing the maximum price of a litre of unleaded to $1.903 on the Avalon Peninsula.

Elsewhere in Newfoundland, prices range from just over $1.92 per litre on the Burin and Bonavista peninsulas, $1.928 in central Newfoundland, between $1.91 and $1.92 per litre on the island's west coast and $1.92 on the northern peninsula near Gros Morne.

The most expensive gas on the island is in Ramea, where the price is almost $2.03 per litre.

In Labrador, prices now sit at almost $1.97 per litre in Labrador West, $2.16 in central Labrador, $2.28 per litre from the Straits to Red Bay and almost $2.33 per litre from Lodge Bay to Cartwright in southern Labrador.

Diesel also went down Thursday by four cents per litre. Prices in Newfoundland now range from $2.397 on the Avalon to as much as $2.507 in Change Islands and the La Poile area, while prices in Labrador sit between $2.17 in central Labrador to $2.76 delivered by drum to the south coast.

The price of furnace oil is down 3.57 cents per litre Thursday. The price per litre is now between $1.74 and $1.77 on the Avalon, and sits between $1.75 and $1.91 per litre across the rest of Newfoundland.

Stove oil saw a rise and fall Thursday, up 5.53 cents in Newfoundland but down 6.42 cents in Labrador. Prices for the fuel range from $1.97 to $2.14 per litre in Newfoundland and $1.63 and $2.21 per litre in Labrador.

Propane saw the smallest drop, down just 0.6 cents per litre.