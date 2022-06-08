Gas down 2.7 cents per litre across N.L., all other fuels also down

The maximum price of gas is 2.7 cents per litre cheaper in Newfoundland and Labrador Thursday. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

The Public Utilities Board has lowered the price of all fuels in Newfoundland and Labrador for the second consecutive weekly update.

The maximum price of gasoline is down 2.7 cents per litre Thursday, according to a news release from the PUB. The change puts the price of gasoline at $1.694 on the Avalon Peninsula.

Elsewhere in Newfoundland prices range from $1.712 on the Burin and Bonavista peninsulas, $1.719 in central Newfoundland, $1.733 in Springdale and on the Baie Verte Peninsula, between $1.70 and $1.71 per litre in western Newfoundland and between $1.712 and $1.732 per litre on the Northern Peninsula.

Prices in Labrador range from as low as $1.76 per litre in Labrador West to as high as $2.327 per litre from Lodge Bay to Cartwright.

Diesel also dropped five cents per litre Thursday.

The fuel now costs $2.72 per litre on the Avalon, between $2.726 and $2.831 per litre across the rest of Newfoundland and between $2.176 and $2.811 in Labrador.

Furnace oil saw a decrease of 2.08 cents per litre to a maximum price of $1.543 on the northeast Avalon — 16.8 cents per litre cheaper than last Thursday thanks to two unplanned adjustments over the course of the last week. Prices for the fuel range from $1.552 to $1.716 across the rest of Newfoundland

The price of stove oil decreased across the province, down 4.87 cents in Newfoundland and 1.9 cents in Labrador. Prices range between $1.569 and $1.734 in Newfoundland and between $1.638 and $2.35 per litre in Labrador.

Propane saw the smallest decrease of the week, down 0.6 cents per litre.