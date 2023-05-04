Gas drops over 8 cents per litre in unexpected price adjustment

The price of gasoline dropped 8.2 cents per litre across Newfoundland and Labrador on Friday. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

The Public Utilities Board lowered the price of gas by over eight cents per litre Friday in an unexpected price adjustment.

An 8.2 cent per litre decrease puts the price of fuel at $1.618 on the Avalon Peninsula.

Prices vary in other parts of Newfoundland, including $1.637 on the Bonavista Peninsula, $1.643 in central Newfoundland, $1.625 in the Corner Brook area, and between $1.63 and $1.66 on the Northern Peninsula.

In Labrador, prices now range from as low as $1.68 in Labrador West to as high as $2.068 on parts of the south coast where the fuel is delivered by drum.

The price of gas saw a small decrease of 0.8 cents per litre on Thursday as part of the PUB's weekly price adjustment.