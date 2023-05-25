Most fuel prices increase across N.L. Thursday

The price of gas is up 4.3 cents per litre on Thursday. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

The price of most fuels is up across Newfoundland and Labrador Thursday morning.

The province's Public Utilities Board raised the price of gasoline by 4.3 cents per litre. The change puts the price at $1.687 per litre on the Avalon Peninsula.

Prices vary across the island, including $1.705 in the Burin Peninsula, $1.712 in central Newfoundland, $1.746 on the Connaigre Peninsula, $1.694 in the Deer Lake and Corner Brook area and between $1.70 and $1.73 per litre across the Northern Peninsula.

In Labrador, prices range from over $1.75 per litre in Labrador West to as high as $2.068 on parts of the Big Land's south coast.

The price of diesel is also up across the province. Most customers will see an increase of 1.5 cents per litre, while customers in Labrador West and Churchill Falls will see an increase of 1.1 cents per litre. The change puts the price of diesel between $1.607 and $1.718 per litre in Newfoundland and $1.681 and $2.965 per litre in Labrador.

Both furnace oil and stove oil increased by 1.26 cents per litre. Customers in Labrador West and Churchill Falls saw a smaller increase of 0.9 cents per litre.

Propane was the lone fuel to decrease in price Thursday, down 1.2 cents per litre.