Gas prices jump almost 4 cents across much of N.L.

Gas prices rose by as much as 3.9 cents per litre across Newfoundland and Labrador Thursday morning. (Terry Roberts/CBC)

The cost of fuelling up is up again in Newfoundland and Labrador, as the maximum price of gasoline rose by 3.9 cents per litre Thursday morning.

The increase put in place by the Public Utilities Board puts the price of a litre of unleaded self-serve at as much as $2.22 on the Avalon Peninsula.

Across the island, prices now sit at $2.24 per litre on the Burin Peninsula, around $2.25 per litre in central Newfoundland, $2.26 on the Baie Verte Peninsula, between $2.23 and $2.24 on the island's west coast and $2.26 per litre on the island's northern peninsula.

In Labrador, prices range from $2.28 in western Labrador and $2.31 in Churchill Falls to as much as $2.47 per litre in southern Labrador.

The price of diesel dropped across the province Thursday, down 1.3 cents in Newfoundland and 11.6 cents per litre in Labrador. Prices range from $2.25 per litre on the Avalon Peninsula to as high as $2.98 per litre in southern Labrador.

Furnace oil dropped 1.06 cents per litre Thursday morning, putting prices between $1.61 and $1.77 per litre across the province.

Stove oil rose by the same 1.06 cent per litre amount in Newfoundland, but took a sharp decline in Labrador dropping 23.7 cents per litre.

Propane also decreased, dropping 1.8 cents per litre Thursday.

Some areas of Labrador, however, are unaffected by Thursday's changes, Those areas have had price adjustments suspended for all fuels, with the exception of propane, since November due to a seasonal price freeze.

As the calendar moves into the Spring and summer months, that suspension is set to lift on May 26, according to the PUB.

The following chart shows how gas prices have changed recently at Newfoundland and Labrador retailers, as reported by users of the GasBuddy.com website.