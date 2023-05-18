Most fuel prices in N.L. increase slightly in weekly adjustment

Customers are paying as much as $1.64 per litre for gas on the Avalon Peninsula. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

The prices of almost all fuels rose slightly overnight in Newfoundland and Labrador on Thursday.

In its weekly update, the Public Utilities Board announced the price of gas would increase by 2.1 cents per litre across the province, raising the maximum price to $1.645 per litre on the Avalon Peninsula.

As usual, prices are higher in other parts of Newfoundland. The maximum price is now $1.67 per litre in central Newfoundland, $1.684 in Springdale and $1.652 in Corner Brook.

The price of gas in Labrador ranges from $1.711 per litre in western Labrador to $2.068 per litre in coastal Labrador south.

The price of diesel increased by 1.4 cents per litre on the island and 1.3 cents in Labrador.

Diesel customers across the province are now paying between $1.593 per litre on the Avalon Peninsula and $2.965 in coastal Labrador south.

Furnace oil increased by 1.17 cents per litre. Furnace oil prices on the island of Newfoundland range from $1.1086 on the northeast Avalon Peninsula to $1.2815 in the Gaultois area.

Stove oil went up by 1.17 cents per litre on the island and 1.06 cents per litre in Labrador.

The price of propane was the only one to decrease Thursday, down 1.1 cents per litre.