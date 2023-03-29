Gas jumps 6.6 cents per litre across N.L.

Drivers fueling up in Newfoundland and Labrador will pay 6.6 cents per litre more for gasoline on Thursday. (CBC)

Most fuels are up in price across Newfoundland and Labrador Thursday, with gas making the highest jump of more than six cents per litre.

The Public Utilities Board raised the maximum price of gasoline by 6.6 cents per litre in it's weekly price adjustment. That puts the price of a litre of unleaded fuel at $1.679 per litre on the Avalon peninsula.

Elsewhere in Newfoundland, prices now sit at $1.697 on the Burin and Bonavista peninsulas, $1.752 on Fogo Island, $1.704 in central Newfoundland, $1.686 in Corner Brook and the surrounding area, and between $1.69 and $1.72 per litre on the northern peninsula.

Prices are slightly higher in Labrador, ranging from $1.745 per litre in Labrador West to as high as $2.068 per litre on parts of Labrador's southern coast.

The maximum price of diesel is up 1.7 cents per litre Thursday, now sitting at $1.924 on the Avalon. Prices for the fuel range from between $1.93 and just $2.034 in Newfoundland and between $1.9 and $2.96 per litre in Labrador.

Furnace oil increased in price by 2.44 cents per litre. Customers in Newfoundland will now pay between $1.31 and $1.49 per litre depending on their region.

Stove oil also increased in both Newfoundland and Labrador, up 1.46 and 1.44 cents per litre respectively. The fuel now costs between $1.31 and $1.49 in Newfoundland, while the ultra-low sulphur kerosene stove oil sold in Labrador will cost between $1.50 and $2.40 depending on the region.

Propane saw the lone decrease of the week, down 2.1 cents per litre. Prices are now ranging from 98.5 cents per litre to $1.10 per litre in Newfoundland and between 84.7 cents per litre and $1.189 per litre in Labrador.