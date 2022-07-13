All fuels lower in price across N.L. in weekly PUB adjustment

The price of gasoline is down 4.4 cents per litre across Newfoundland and Labrador Thursday. (John Gushue/CBC)

Newfoundland and Labrador's Public Utilities Board has lowered the price of all fuels across the province in its latest weekly adjustment.

The maximum price for gasoline is 4.4 cents per litre lower Thursday. That puts the price of a litre of unleaded fuel at $1.61 on the Avalon Peninsula, $1.63 on the Burin and Bonavista peninsulas, $1.63 in central Newfoundland, and $1.62 per litre in the Corner Brook area.

Prices are slightly higher in Labrador, ranging from $1.67 per litre in Labrador West to as high as $1.90 in southern Labrador from Lodge Bay to Cartwright.

Diesel lowered in price by 3.9 cents per litre Thursday. Prices now range from between $1.90 per litre and $2.01 in Newfoundland and between $1.97 and $2.96 per litre in Labrador.

Furnace oil is down 3.51 cents per litre, now ranging between $1.29 and $1.46 per litre in Newfoundland.

The price of stove is also down, 3.31 cents per litre in Newfoundland and 3.37 cents per litre in Labrador.

Propane is 3.8 cents per litre cheaper on Thursday.