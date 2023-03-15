Most fuels see price decrease across N.L. in latest adjustment

The maximum price of gasoline fell by 4.6 cents per litre in Newfoundland and Labrador Thursday. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press )

The price of gasoline is 4.6 cents cheaper in Newfoundland and Labrador Thursday after the Public Utilities Board's latest weekly adjustment.

Thursday's price change puts the price for a litre of gas at $1.65 on the Avalon Peninsula. Prices vary across the island, including $1.68 in central Newfoundland, $1.69 on the Baie Verte Peninsula, $1.66 in the Corner Brook area, and between $1.67 and $1.70 on the Northern Peninsula.

Ramea remains the most expensive place to fuel up on the island at $1.78 per litre.

Prices in Labrador range from $1.72 in Labrador West to as high as nearly $1.91 in southern Labrador from Lodge Bay to Cartwright.

Diesel also decreased across the province Thursday, down four cents per litre. Prices for the fuel in Newfoundland now range from $1.94 per litre on the Avalon to as high as $2.05 in Change Islands and the La Poile region, and range from $2.44 to $2.96 per litre in Labrador.

Furnace oil decreased by 3.92 cents per litre Thursday, while stove oil decreased by 3.62 cents per litre in Newfoundland and 3.43 cents per litre in Labrador.

Propane was the lone fuel to increase in price Thursday, up 2.7 cents per litre.