Gas drops by a marginal 1.8 cents per litre in weekly PUB adjustment

The cost of gas has dropped by a marginal 1.8 cents per litre in a weekly maximum price adjustment by the Public Utilities Board.

The price of regular, unleaded gas now sits at $1.62 per litre on the Avalon Peninsula, $1.73 on Change Islands and $1.9 in Labrador south's Lodge Bay and Cartwright areas.

Furnace oil saw an increase of 4.95 cents per litre.

Furnace oil now sits at $1.28 per litre on the northeast Avalon Peninsula, $1.31 on the northwest Avalon Peninsula and $1.32 on the southern Avalon Peninsula. It currently sits at around $1.45 in Gaultois, McCallum and Rencontre East.

Diesel motor fuel increased by 2.3 cents per litre, while stove oil increased by 1.89 and 1.95 cents per litre on the island and in Labrador respectively. Propane saw a slight decrease of 0.7 cents per litre.

