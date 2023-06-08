Seasonal fuel price freeze ends in most of Labrador as much of N.L. sees decrease at gas pump

The price of gas is down across much of Newfoundland and Labrador Thursday. (Michelle Siu/The Canadian Press)

The price of most fuels in southern and central Labrador dropped dramatically Thursday as the annual winter price freeze was lifted in those areas, with some fuels dropping by over 40 cents per litre.

Prices for everything except propane are frozen in November in most of Labrador when the sea ice prevents tankers from getting in to resupply. Those prices reflect the cost of fuel at the time, and are carried throughout the winter.

Now, as the spring resupply resumes, prices for several fuels are down to reflect the change in benchmark pricing.

In parts of Labrador from the Straits to Red Bay, the price of diesel is 48 cents per litre lower as of Thursday morning. The price of stove oil is also down by 41.7 cents per litre. Diesel will now cost customers $2.33 per litre, down from over $2.76, while Stove oil has lowered to over $1.78 per litre.

The decreases are similar in parts of southern Labrador from Lodge Bay to Cartwright, along with parts of the south coast where fuel is delivered by drum.

The freeze continues on Labrador's north coast, where a litre of regular gas is about $2.03, as the tanker resupply hasn't begun in the region.

Customers in Central Labrador will pay 6.7 cents per litre less for gasoline on Thursday, along with decreases of 27 cents per litre in the price of diesel and 23.4 cents in the price of stove oil.

Gas down elsewhere

Meanwhile, customers in Labrador West and Churchill Falls will see a decrease in the price of gas of 5.2 cents per litre, along with the rest of Newfoundland.

The change puts the price of fuel on the Avalon Peninsula to $1.677 per litre. Prices vary across the island, ranging from as low as $1.682 on Bell Island to as high as $1.84 in the La Poile area.

In Labrador, gas prices now range from as low as $1.702 in central Labrador to as high as $2.068 on parts of the south coast.

The price of diesel also decreased in Newfoundland Thursday, down 1.4 cents per litre. Customers in Labrador West and Churchill Falls will se an increase of 0.6 cents per litre.

Furnace oil saw a decrease of 1.22 cents per litre. Stove oil decreased in Newfoundland and parts of Labrador by the same amount, while prices in Labrador West and Churchill Falls increased by 1.12 cents per litre.

Propane decreased by 1.2 cents per litre.