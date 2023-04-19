Gas prices up across N.L. Thursday

The price of gas increased by 4.2 cents per litre in Newfoundland and Labrador Thursday. (Oseremen Irete/CBC)

Drivers in Newfoundland and Labrador will pay more at the pumps on Thursday.

The Public Utilities Board raised the maximum price of gas by 4.2 cents per litre as part of its weekly price adjustment. The change puts the price of fuel on the Avalon Peninsula at $1.72 per litre.

Prices on other parts of the island include $1.75 per litre in central Newfoundland, $1.74 on the Bonavista Peninsula, $1.73 in the Deer Lake and Corner Brook regions, between $1.74 and $1.77 on the Northern Peninsula, and $1.89 in La Poile — the most expensive place to fuel up on the island.

In Labrador, prices range from $1.76 in central Labrador to as high as $2.06 per litre on parts of the south coast.

The price of diesel dropped by just 0.1 cents per litre as of Thursday morning, while customers in Labrador West and Churchill Falls will see no change in price. Prices range between $1.60 and $1.71 per litre in Newfoundland and between $1.68 and $2.96 per litre in Labrador.

Propane saw the largest decrease of 0.3 cents per litre.