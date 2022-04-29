Gas drops below $2 in parts of Newfoundland with 6.4 cent decrease

Gas prices decreased by 6.4 cents per litre on Thursday. (Danny Arsenault/CBC)

Gasoline is back below $2 a litre in parts of Newfoundland as the Public Utilities Board dropped the price of fuel by 6.4 cents per litre Thursday.

This means consumers can expect to pay $1.95 on the Avalon Peninsula, $1.97 on the Burin Peninsula, $1.99 in Springdale, $1.96 in Deer Lake, Corner Brook, Stephenville and Port aux Basques and $1.97 to $1.99 on the Northern Peninsula. Other parts of the island are still just over $2 per litre.

In Labrador, with the decrease, motorists will pay $2.35 in the Straits, $2.39 in the south, $2.16 in central, $2.01 in western and $2.04 in Churchill Falls.

Nearly all other fuel types have decreased in price as well.

Diesel dropped by 1.4 cents per litre, furnace oil decreased by 1.18 cents per litre, stove heating oil in Newfoundland dipped by 1.18 cents per litre, while propane fell by 0.7 cents per litre. Stove oil rose in Labrador by 0.32 cents per litre

The maximum prices "reflect the change in the average benchmark price of the products over the current pricing period," wrote the PUB in it's weekly news release.

The following chart shows how gas prices have changed recently at Newfoundland and Labrador retailers, as reported by users of the GasBuddy.com website.

