Most fuel prices increase across N.L. for 3rd week in a row

Gas prices increased in Newfoundland and Labrador by three cents per litre Thursday. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

The price of most fuels is up for a third consecutive week in Newfoundland and Labrador.

The province's Public Utilities Board increased the maximum price for a litre of gasoline by three cents per litre Thursday, putting the new maximum price at just under $1.76 per litre on the Avalon Peninsula.

Prices across the rest of Newfoundland vary by location, but range between $1.76 and $1.93 per litre. The most expensive place on the island to fuel up is in the La Poile region, where the maximum price is $1.924 per litre.

In Labrador, the price of gas ranges between $1.69 and $2.13 per litre. Gas is at its most expensive on parts of the southern coast where fuel is delivered by drum.

The largest increase in price is tied to diesel, up 4.6 cents per litre in Newfoundland and parts of Labrador. Customers in Labrador West and Churchill Falls will pay 4.3 cents per litre more. Diesel prices now range between $1.75 and $1.87 per litre and between $1.82 and $2.41 in Labrador.

Both furnace oil and stove oil increased by 3.93 cents per litre across much of Newfoundland and Labrador, and increased by 3.63 cents per litre in Labrador West and Churchill Falls. Prices for home heating fuels now range between $1.16 and $1.35 per litre in Newfoundland, and between $1.25 and $1.88 in Labrador.

Propane was the lone fuel to decrease in price Thursday, down 0.4 cents per litre.